Brunch with an upscale twist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mizu wants to elevate your brunch experience. Every Sunday they offer specialty brunch items that can’t be found anywhere else.

Executive Chef Luis Vargas joined us to make the soft-shell crab benny. This dish is a southern, Japanese twist on a brunch classic. Chef Luis previously worked in Hawaii before joining the Mizu team in May.

Mizu’s Sunday brunch is filled with a variety of flavorful options. The restaurant is located on top of the Hyatt Centric in South Park. You can check out Mizu’s Instagram for a look at some of their menu options.

