Jollof Festival shines spotlight on staple of West African cuisine This weekend, the Jollof Festival is happening at NoDa Brewing on Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - One of the best ways to learn about a new culture is through the food.

This weekend, the Jollof Festival is happening at NoDa Brewing on Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. It looks to highlight West Africa with one of its most popular dishes.

Jollof is a staple one-pot dish that is tomato-based and includes spices and ingredients representative of the region.

Chef Awo Amenumey, the Participating Chef for Ghana, was in the QC Kitchen to make this West African staple.

You may also like: Making gameday foods as the new NFL season gets kicked off

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.