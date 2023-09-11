‘Spirit Night’ at Ace No. 3 is for a good cause Pierre Bloomfield, the Belmont Village store manager, and Ebonee Bailey from the Bulb talked to us about this special cause.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Meals that mean so much more to the entire community.

Don’t pull out the grill and forget starting the oven; Monday could be the perfect night to eat out and support a good cause.

We’re talking about Spirit Night at Ace No. 3. It’s their monthly promotion, where 20% of all sales go to local schools and non-profit organizations.

Doors open at 11 a.m., so stop by any of their 3 Charlotte area locations listed below:

Myers Park

Belmont

Concord

Pierre Bloomfield, the Belmont Village store manager, and Ebonee Bailey from the Bulb talked to us about this special cause.

