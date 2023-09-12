Celebrating National Chocolate Milkshake Day with Urban Sweets Kristen Stewart, owner of Urban Sweets, whipped up a delicious shake.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tuesday is National Chocolate Milkshake Day in the United States, and we welcomed a guest into the QC Kitchen to help us celebrate.

Kristen Stewart, owner of Urban Sweets in South End, joined the show and whipped up a delicious shake.

Made with Urban Sweets’ choco-brown ice cream, whole milk, whipped cream and toppings, it was the perfect way to celebrate the extra-sweet holiday.

Related: ‘Spirit Night’ at Ace No. 3 is for a good cause

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.