Enjoy brunch and delicious pastries with Supperland

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A popular restaurant in Charlotte is making itself known not only for its gourmet dinners, but also its brunch.

Supperland offers brunch every weekend from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Chef Savannah Foltz, the restaurant’s executive pastry chef, joined the show to make mocha cremeux and show off a variety of other Supperland pastries.

The pastries change each weekend, with seven or eight typically in the lineup each week.

Brunch reservations are encouraged and can be booked online. Tickets are $65 for adults and $25 for kids under 12.

