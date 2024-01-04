Making a mocktail for Dry January with Birdsong Brewing Birdsong Brewing made the QC Life crew a True Blue kombucha mocktail.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local brewery is helping bring in the new year with an alcohol-free cocktail as part of “Dry January.”

Birdsong Brewing came by and made us a True Blue kombucha mocktail.

In addition to the non-alcoholic beverage, Birdsong is also now offering brunch every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more on brunch and how you can enjoy yourself during Dry January, be sure to watch our full segment above.

