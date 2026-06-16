QC Life Host Jana Angel takes the wheel at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Cookout Summer Shootout Series is a family-friendly way to experience racing with fun twists. Held on Tuesday nights through July 28, the series features exhilarating Bandolero and Legend Car racing paired with interactive, themed nights for all ages. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the green flag drops at 6 p.m., offering fans a chance to spend their summer nights at the speedway and even hang out with future racing stars.

QC Life host Jana Angel got behind the wheel at the track for the media mayhem day. Jana took the experience to the next level by racing around the track in a Prince-inspired “Purple Rain” school bus.

With the pedal all the way down, she quickly learned a school bus doesn’t go very fast, and is especially challenging on a race track. Safety was the top priority, and Jana still managed an impressive finish, taking second place.

To learn more about the Cookout Summer Shootout Series visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.