Quick summer pasta dinner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Mara Norris from The Foodie School joins QC Life with a summer dinner idea that’s quick, easy, and full of fresh flavor: Pasta with Burst Cherry Tomato Sauce. It’s a simple skillet sauce made with olive oil, scallions, garlic, and cherry tomatoes that cook just until they burst, creating a light, bright coating for spaghetti finished with parmesan, mozzarella, and basil.

Directions:

Heat a large skillet to medium heat and add olive oil. Add scallions, a pinch of salt, and the red pepper flakes. Cook until scallions are translucent. Add tomatoes and cook until they wilt slightly and start to split. Add garlic, and once fragrant, deglaze the pan with white wine. Cook until wine has reduced by half. Add pasta to the pan and toss with sauce and parmesan. Add pasta water to thin the consistency of the sauce. Season to taste with salt and fresh pepper. Place in a serving bowl and top with additional parmesan if desired and fresh basil.

The Foodie School offers hands-on cooking classes packed with tips to take your skills to the next level whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned home cook. To learn more visit www.thefoodieschool.com and follow @thefoodieschoolclt.