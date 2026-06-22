The sleep system built to keep you cool all night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’ve ever woken up in a sweat or fought your partner over the thermostat, Chilipad 2.0 might be the solution you didn’t know you needed. Chilipad.20 is designed, developed and manufactured in Charlotte with the headquarters in Mooresville, NC.

Chilipad 2.0 is a water-based mattress topper system that lets you control your exact sleep temperature anywhere from 55°F to 115°F, right from a remote on your nightstand. The science behind it is simple: your core body temperature needs to drop to initiate deep sleep.

The new dock runs so quietly you’ll forget it’s on, a physical remote is included in every box so you’re not reaching for your phone at 2 AM, and the cover now features an integrated mattress protector with a removable Hydrolayer for easy washing. There is no subscription required, and it comes with a two-year warranty that’s modular and repairable.

To learn more visit sleep.me/product/chilipad and follow @chilipad.