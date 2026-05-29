Bite into the Bang Bang Burger

Known for high quality, cooked-to-temperature burgers, Bang Bang pairs hand cut fries with house-made sauces served on the side to let the burger shine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Joseph Huang, owner of Bang Bang Burgers, joins QC Life to celebrate National Burger Day with one of the restaurant’s fan favorites: the Bang Bang Burger, topped with American cheese, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, house-made pickles, and their signature Bang sauce.

Bang Bang Burgers has two locations - Tremont in South End and 7th Street in Elizabeth. They use Black Angus beef from Creekstone Farms for its quality and consistency. Burgers are Halal-certified and can be ordered as a single or double. And don’t skip the fries: they’re hand-cut daily with just potatoes, salt, and oil, no preservatives or additives.

To learn more visit www.bangbangburgersclt.com and follow @bangbangburgers.

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