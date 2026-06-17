Remixing retro cocktails at SNEAK

SNEAK is shaking up summer with a fun, cocktail menu that remixes retro classics.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Shayna Hobbs and Kasey Parks from SNEAK CLT join QC Life to share what’s new on their spring and summer cocktail menu. It is an approachable, fun lineup that leans into retro cocktail remixes, putting a fresh spin on nostalgic classics that transport guests back to another era.

Located in Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood near the iconic water tower, SNEAK pairs inventive drinks with an intimate, energetic vibe, complete with curated themed playlists. As they like to say: they’re not a speakeasy they’re a SNEAK-easy.

To learn more visit sneakclt.com and follow @sneakclt.

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